Insider Critiques Of Meta Came From Ignorance, Jury Told

By Cara Salvatore ( September 21, 2026, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A Meta vice president testified before a New Mexico state jury Monday that, "with all due respect," criticisms of the company's data handling from investigation partner Gibson Dunn and from then-Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg were born of a lack of understanding....
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