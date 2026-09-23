9th Circ. Backs Delta Immunity Over In-Flight Restraint

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 23, 2026, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Airlines are broadly immune from civil litigation when they report to law enforcement a passenger behaving suspiciously, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday, ending litigation by a passenger who secured a $7 million verdict against Delta Air Lines after a jury found he had not behaved suspiciously and that flight staff had caused him to be injured....
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