Ex-Tricolor CEO Says Feds Botched Warrants In Fraud Case
By Stewart Bishop ( September 24, 2026, 11:32 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Tricolor Holdings on Thursday urged a Manhattan federal judge to bar any evidence seized from searches of his communications from being used to support accusations that he deceived lenders and investors about the subprime auto lender's assets before it crashed into bankruptcy with $1 billion in debt, saying federal agents ran roughshod over the Fourth Amendment....
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