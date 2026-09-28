Home Depot, Keurig Spam Suits Paused For 9th Circ. Ruling

By Rachel Riley ( September 28, 2026, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Proposed class actions over allegedly misleading spam emails from Home Depot and Bed Bath & Beyond are on hold until the Ninth Circuit decides a related appeal involving Aeropostale's operators, a Washington federal judge said last week, as another Seattle federal judge returned similar suits against Macy's and Audible to state court....
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