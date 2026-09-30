Paramount Can't Ax Most Claims In Pluto TV Privacy Action
By Craig Clough ( September 30, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Tuesday allowed seven claims to proceed in an amended action alleging Paramount Skydance Corp. unlawfully disclosed the personally identifiable information of children who streamed content on its Pluto TV service, finding the parents sufficiently alleged privacy injuries after an earlier dismissal....
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