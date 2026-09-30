Valve Order Allows 15K Antitrust Arbitrations To Be Closed

By Ben Adlin ( September 30, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Seattle refused Wednesday to issue a preliminary injunction to curb the closure of nearly 15,000 gamers' antitrust arbitrations against entertainment giant Valve Corp., finding that plaintiff Jeffrey Smith failed to show that closing the arbitrations would cause irreparable harm....
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