Paramount Gets OK On Deal With State AGs Over Merger
By Rachel Riley ( September 30, 2026, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave the green light Wednesday to a settlement to end a group of state enforcers' challenge of Paramount Skydance's planned $110 billion purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery, saying the resolution reflects a "good faith approach" to alleviate concerns that the merger will stifle entertainment industry competition....
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