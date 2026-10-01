Ex-HSBC Exec Tells Jury Huawei CFO Vouched For Iran Biz

By Stewart Bishop ( October 1, 2026, 12:26 AM EDT) -- A former HSBC executive on Wednesday testified in the racketeering trial of Huawei and three subsidiaries that he thought the Chinese telecommunications firm's business dealings in Iran were aboveboard, following assurances during a 2013 meeting from Huawei's chief financial officer....
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