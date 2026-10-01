MLB Can't Bat Ticket Theft Suit To Arbitration, Judge Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 1, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge denied a Major League Baseball unit's bid to compel arbitration in a proposed class action over digital security breaches that allegedly led to the disappearance of game tickets from the MLB app, finding it failed to show plaintiffs agreed to terms containing the arbitration clause....
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