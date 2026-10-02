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States Seek OK Of $400M Sandoz Generic Price-Fixing Deal

By Brian Steele ( October 2, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 43 states and territories is seeking court approval of a $400 million settlement that would resolve allegations Sandoz Inc. and its subsidiary Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc. participated in a widespread price-fixing and market allocation conspiracy that raised the prices of generic drugs in the U.S....

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