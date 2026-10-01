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Judge Should Penalize Meta $40B In Latest Trial, NM Argues

By Cara Salvatore ( October 1, 2026, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The state of New Mexico asked a judge Thursday to penalize Meta $35 billion to $40 billion for statements that a jury found grossly misrepresented the social media giant's actual data privacy practices, while Meta argued no harm was proven and the damages should be in the $345 million to $3.45 billion range....

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