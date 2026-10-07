How FTC Win Charts A Court-1st Merger Litigation Playbook

By Norm Armstrong, Albert Kim and Hanna Ali ( October 7, 2026, 5:06 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 14, a federal judge issued a permanent injunction blocking Henkel's proposed $725 million acquisition of the Liquid Nails construction adhesives brand from private equity firm American Industrial Partners. The decision marked a decisive trial win for the Federal Trade Commission. ...
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