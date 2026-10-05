Prediction Market Case Tests Novel Insider Trading Theory

By Alex Blanchard ( October 5, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- For decades, the federal government has prosecuted insider trading under the wire fraud statute by treating misappropriated information as the property at stake. The U.S. Department of Justice is now testing an alternative: What if the property is just the money the trader wins?...
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