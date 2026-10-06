Apple AirTag Stalking Defect Suits Consolidated In California
By Dorothy Atkins ( October 6, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has sent nearly three dozen lawsuits alleging Apple Inc. defectively designed AirTags that were susceptible to abuse by stalkers to California's Northern District in a ruling that compared the cases to coordinated multidistrict litigation against Uber Technologies Inc. over driver sexual assaults....
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