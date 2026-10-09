Taro Pharma Says MDL Deal Bars States' Duplicative Claims
By Lauren Berg ( October 9, 2026, 12:03 AM EDT) -- Taro Pharmaceuticals USA asked a Connecticut federal judge to toss generic-drug price-fixing claims brought by a coalition of states on behalf of consumers that are duplicative of claims the consumers have already resolved through settlements in separate multidistrict litigation....
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