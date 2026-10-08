Mayne, Ascend Cut $1M Generic Price-Fixing Deal With States

By Gina Kim ( October 8, 2026, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Ascend Laboratories, Mayne Pharma and Citron Pharma asked a Connecticut federal judge Thursday to sign off on a settlement with a coalition of states resolving claims the companies were involved in an illegal conspiracy to fix prices and suppress competition for generic drugs in the United States. ...
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