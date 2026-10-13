CEO Says Ex-NJ AG Not Immune In Failed RICO Case Suit
By George Woolston ( October 13, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The CEO of an affordable housing developer indicted in a now-dismissed racketeering case against South Jersey power broker George Norcross has pushed back against former New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin's bid to toss the executive's malicious prosecution suit, asserting the prosecutors are not entitled to immunity protections....
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