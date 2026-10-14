How To Use AI In Employment Contract Drafting

By Samuel Mitchell ( October 14, 2026, 2:07 PM EDT) -- This excerpt from Lexis® Practical Guidance addresses the core questions you face when deploying generative artificial intelligence in employment contract drafting. It identifies the applicable ethical framework, appropriate use cases, most significant risks, and review protocols that separate a defensible AI-assisted workflow from one that invites malpractice, sanctions or regulatory exposure....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.