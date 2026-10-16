Judge Gives Final OK To $360M In RealPage Class Deals
By Isaac Monterose ( October 16, 2026, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has granted final approval for about $360 million worth of class action settlements with renters who accused dozens of corporate landlords of engaging in rent price-fixing by using RealPage Inc.'s rental property revenue management software....
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