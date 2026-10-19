NSO Avoids Contempt As WhatsApp Says It's Still Hacking

By Nadia Dreid ( October 19, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- An Israeli spyware company isn't going to be held in contempt on allegations it violated a court order restricting its use of WhatsApp because the order wasn't so specific that it banned the company from using accounts it already had, only restricted it from making new ones, a judge has ruled....
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