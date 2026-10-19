Prior 5th Amendment Pleadings Complicate Mylan Testimony

By Bryan Koenig ( October 19, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Mylan can use deposition testimony from one current and one former executive in next year's price-fixing trial, a Connecticut federal judge ruled Friday, but state attorneys general can bring up the company "pulling the strings" in the witnesses' decision to testify after originally invoking the Fifth Amendment....
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