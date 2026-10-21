Google Must Provide Limited Depo In Apple Antitrust Case

By Craig Clough ( October 21, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Tuesday ordered Google to provide deposition testimony in a proposed class action accusing Apple of monopolizing cloud storage for its mobile devices, although she placed limitations on the topics the plaintiffs can ask nonparty Google about....
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