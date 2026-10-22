Iran Money Trail Takes Center Stage At Huawei's RICO Trial

By Stewart Bishop ( October 22, 2026, 12:27 AM EDT) -- The federal jury in Brooklyn weighing Huawei's fate for days heard testimony about the money trail, or lack thereof, from the company's purported Iranian unit and the Chinese telecommunications giant's U.S. payroll, as one of its defenses in the sanctions and trade secret theft trial began to take shape....
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