In 2/3 Generics Cases, Mylan Execs Allowed To Revoke 5th

By Bryan Koenig ( October 26, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge carved a different path Friday for two later generic-drug price-fixing cases from state attorneys general, allowing Mylan executives to revoke their previous invocation of the Fifth Amendment unimpeded, after previously allowing the enforcers to challenge that revocation in the first case set for trial....
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