Drugmakers Seek To Bar 'Big Pharma' Label In Price-Fix Trial
By Mark Payne ( October 27, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A group of generic-drug makers facing price-fixing claims brought by dozens of state attorneys general asked a Connecticut federal judge to bar or limit the use of terms like "Big Pharma" or "rising costs of pharmaceuticals and healthcare" in next year's trial....
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