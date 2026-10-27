AI Users Say SpaceXAI Can't Split, Arbitrate Slowdown Suit

By Bryan Koenig ( October 27, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence users urged a California federal judge Tuesday not to let SpaceXAI separate itself from their proposed class action accusing it, Anthropic, OpenAI and Google of violating antitrust law through their "pace the frontier" collaboration slowing down AI development, attacking the Elon Musk-owned company's efforts to invoke arbitration....
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