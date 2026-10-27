AGs Sue To Block Treasury Rule Ending Shell Co. Reporting

By Jon Hill ( October 27, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Nearly two dozen states sued President Donald Trump's administration Tuesday over its rollback of ownership reporting requirements for corporate entities, arguing that the move constitutes an illegal, unilateral repeal of an anti-financial crime law enacted by Congress....
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