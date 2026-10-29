Judge Rejects Extra Hurdle For Medicaid Frailty Exemption

By Chris Villani ( October 29, 2026, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A Trump administration bid to create additional barriers to Medicaid eligibility was rejected Thursday by a Massachusetts federal judge, who ruled that Congress did not delegate to the executive the task of deciding who is too medically frail to meet work requirements....
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