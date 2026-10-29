States Say GM Will Pay $220M To Settle Driver Privacy Claims

By Brian Steele ( October 29, 2026, 1:26 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general said Thursday that General Motors will pay $220 million to three dozen states to settle claims that it illegally sold nearly 10.3 million drivers' behavior data and location information to third parties, including data brokers that passed it on to insurers....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.