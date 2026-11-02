DirecTV Says Nexstar Hiding Behind Privilege In Antitrust Suit

By Nadia Dreid ( November 2, 2026, 10:53 PM EST) -- DirecTV says it's time for a New York federal court to step in and force Nexstar Media Group to hand over documents it was ordered to produce in discovery, saying the massive multimedia conglomerate has been dragging its feet for months....
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