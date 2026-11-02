Snap Inks 11th-Hour Deals Ending Social Media Harm Trial

By Craig Clough ( November 2, 2026, 1:25 PM EST) -- Snap Inc. revealed Monday that it has reached settlements with two plaintiffs over claims its platform harms the mental health of children, cutting short the second such Los Angeles bellwether trial in the midst of jury selection....
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