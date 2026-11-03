Courts Signal Higher FCRA Bar For Identity Theft Claims

By Brian Kiolbasa ( November 3, 2026, 3:59 PM EST) -- In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in Ward v. National Credit Systems Inc. joined the U.S. Courts of Appeal for the Second, Fourth, Fifth and Eleventh Circuits in concluding that for a consumer to maintain a Fair Credit Reporting Act claim against a furnisher of credit in connection with a dispute alleging inaccurate reporting, the consumer must first show that the disputed information was "objectively and readily verifiable" as inaccurate, and not based solely on a consumer's assertions....
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