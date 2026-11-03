Justices To Hear Apple App Store Contempt Case In January
By Matthew Perlman ( November 3, 2026, 6:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has scheduled an argument on Jan. 11 for Apple's challenge to a contempt order issued for allegedly trying to use high commissions to prevent app developers from steering users to outside payment methods in a case brought by Epic Games....
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