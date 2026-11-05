FTC Claims Amazon Inflated Ad Auction Prices By 250%
By Dorothy Atkins ( November 5, 2026, 5:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission and 22 states have revealed new allegations against Amazon in their sprawling antitrust fight in Washington federal court over online search advertising auctions, including new details alleging Amazon secretly raised advertising prices by as much as 250% to increase its revenue by $87 million worldwide....
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