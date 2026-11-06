Gambler Tells Jury Crew Bet On Guardians Inside Pitch Info
By Stewart Bishop ( November 6, 2026, 9:46 PM EST) -- A cooperating witness and member of a gambling ring that purportedly cashed in on inside tips about Major League Baseball games told a Brooklyn federal jury Friday that he made tens of thousands of dollars from prop bets he placed on pitches thrown by Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase....
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