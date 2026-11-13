Judge Lets 20 States, Kinder Morgan Defend Pipeline Permit
By Keith Goldberg ( November 13, 2026, 8:53 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has allowed Republican-led states and Kinder Morgan to back the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in litigation challenging its reissuance of a nationwide Clean Water Act permit that fast-tracks stream crossings for oil and gas pipelines....
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