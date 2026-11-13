'No Fair Ground Of Doubt': Epic Pans Apple's Contempt Fight
By Dorothy Atkins ( November 13, 2026, 11:06 PM EST) -- Epic Games Inc. urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to reject Apple Inc.'s challenge to a California federal judge's contempt order, arguing "there is no fair ground of doubt" that Apple deliberately tried to circumvent the judge's injunction and that Apple proposes an "extreme" legal standard that would lead to "a never-ending game of whack-a-mole."...
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