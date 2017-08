Gardere Guides 3 Major Matters For REIT Ashford Hospitality

Law360, Minneapolis (August 18, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Ashford Hospitality Trust recently completed a trio of high-profile deals — a buy, a sale and a refinancing — and Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP helped the real estate investment trust navigate a complex set of zoning, ground lease, condominium and timing issues in guiding the deals to the finish line.



Cindy Nelson, a partner in the firm's Dallas office, worked on all three deals for Ashford, each of which was worth north of $80 million and came with its own set of challenges, Nelson told Law360...

