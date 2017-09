16 States Won't Intervene In FCA Suit Against Compounder

Law360, Nashville (September 25, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Sixteen states declined Monday to intervene in a whistleblower False Claims Act suit accusing a Florida compounding pharmacy of charging Tricare, Medicare and Medicaid excessively high rates for certain compounded drugs, after the federal government previously intervened in the suit.



After a decision by the federal government to partially intervene in June, and an amended complaint filed by relator McKenzie Stepe in July, the 16 states — represented by Florida — have declined to intervene in the action accusing RS Compounding LLC and current and former...

To view the full article, register now.