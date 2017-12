The Top 10 Trademark Rulings Of 2017

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 4:45 PM EST) -- From Cheerios box trade dress to generic “googling” to a blockbuster U.S. Supreme Court decision, 2017 was another bumper year for major rulings in trademark law. Here are the 10 you need to remember.



10. In re General Mills IP Holdings II LLC



The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board’s August ruling said that General Mills couldn't register the famous yellow Cheerios box as a trademark, thanks largely to the widespread use of the color by competitors.



The ruling, which General Mills chose not to appeal, rejected...

