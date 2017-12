House-Senate Negotiators Approve GOP Tax Bill

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 12:41 PM EST) -- Republicans on Friday signed off on changes to their $1.5 trillion tax cut bill to settle differences between the House and Senate versions of the legislation, even as details of the final bill remain largely hidden.



A majority of the 29-member committee approved a conference report on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, sending the bill to the House and Senate for a final round of votes, according to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas. The report will be filed at 5:30 p.m. for...

