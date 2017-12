Aerkomm Hopes $40M Public Offering Will Fly With Investors

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 6:18 PM EST) -- Aerkomm Inc., which intends to provide in-flight connectivity and entertainment services for airline passengers, filed a $40 million public offering on Thursday, following three companies that submitted initial public offerings earlier this week as activity slows amid end-of-year holidays.



Fremont, California-based Aerkomm has yet to list pricing terms and share totals for its offering, but expects to use proceeds to support its business growth. The company is developing technology to provide airline passengers with broadband ability that can be used to access Wi-Fi and related services...

To view the full article, register now.