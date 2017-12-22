Trump Signs $1.5T Tax Cut Legislation
Trump’s signature on H.R. 1, formerly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, triggers major changes to the tax laws by temporarily lowering individual tax rates, permanently slashing taxes for businesses, creating a separate rate for pass-through entities, and shifting to a territorial tax system where the U.S. no longer taxes income generated abroad. The bill has been estimated...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login