4 Ways Tax Reform May Affect The Sports World

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 12:33 PM EST) -- While we, like most of the world, have not had the time to fully digest the newly enacted tax reform legislation, signed by President Donald Trump last month, there are certain provisions worth highlighting that will have an impact on professional athletes and professional sports in the United States.



State and Local Taxes



The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 limits deductions on state and local income, sales and property taxes (SALT deductions) up to $10,000 per year. This will particularly impact professional athletes. Previously,...

