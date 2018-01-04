Expert Analysis

The Broader Implications Of Sessions’ Marijuana Move

By T. Markus Funk, Mike Bender, Barak Cohen and Mike Sink January 4, 2018, 9:35 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- There will be little debate that this has been a bad day for the state-sanctioned (and regulated) marijuana industry. Stated simply, the Obama-era directives that significantly fettered the discretion of the nation’s 93 presidentially appointed U.S. attorneys to bring federal narcotics charges against marijuana growers, distributors and possessors in those states that “legalized” marijuana for medicinal or recreational purposes (there are some eight states falling into the latter category) are now a thing of the past. Considering the many banks, landlords, law firms and others that...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular