Lewis Brisbois Atty, Soviet Expat On Ukraine Conflict Work

As Michael Gnesin's parents struggled to find opportunities that matched their education, they fled the Soviet Union with the 6-year-old in 1989 and set out for whatever country would offer the...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now