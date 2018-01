Government To Shut Down After Band-Aid Funding Falls Off

Law360, Washington (January 20, 2018, 12:24 AM EST) -- The federal government is set to shut down early Saturday morning after Senate Democrats blocked a short-term funding measure, following a breakdown in spending negotiations and partisan wrestling over immigration policy.



The Capitol on Friday, hours before the government shutdown. (AP) The failure came as the Senate could not close out a procedural vote, which fell short of a 60-vote threshold at 50-48, and means that much of the federal government will shut down until congressional leaders and President Donald Trump can reach a spending deal...

To view the full article, register now.