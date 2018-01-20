Immigration Standoff Keeps Government Shuttered

Law360, Washington (January 20, 2018, 12:24 AM EST) -- The Senate failed to reach a funding deal Sunday night, extending the government shutdown as both parties continued to clash over longstanding spending and immigration issues.



The shutdown started Saturday after the Senate failed on a procedural vote, falling short of a 60-vote threshold at 50-49. Over the weekend, Congressional leaders and the White House engaged in a flurry of negotiations to fund the government again through Feb. 8, but Democrats rejected that deal as both parties remained at odds over the Deferred Action for Childhood...

