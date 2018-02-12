'Throw' Your Mini-Opening To Get The Best Jury Possible

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 10:51 AM EST) -- In the hopes of piquing the interest of jurors and minimizing hardship requests, more and more judges are encouraging parties to make “mini-openings” prior to voir dire. In fact, California courts now require judges to “allow a brief opening statement by counsel for each party prior to the commencement of the oral questioning phase of the voir dire process” (CCP 222.5d).



Typically, judges restrict these mini-openings to five to seven minutes, but that is more than enough time to use them to your advantage. Even in...

