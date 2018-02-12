AGs Back Ban On Sex Harassment Arbitration Clauses

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:46 PM EST) -- Attorneys general in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several U.S. territories told Congress on Monday that it’s time to prohibit employers from keeping claims of sexual harassment hush-hush with forced arbitration.



A letter signed by every attorney general and submitted to congressional leadership offered broad support for bipartisan bills in the Senate and House of Representatives proposing outlawing “fine print” employment clauses that block sexual harassment victims from getting their day in court.



“Congress today has both opportunity and cause to champion the...

