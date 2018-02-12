AGs Back Ban On Sex Harassment Arbitration Clauses
A letter signed by every attorney general and submitted to congressional leadership offered broad support for bipartisan bills in the Senate and House of Representatives proposing outlawing “fine print” employment clauses that block sexual harassment victims from getting their day in court.
“Congress today has both opportunity and cause to champion the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login